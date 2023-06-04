UFC Vegas 74 Bonuses: Jim Miller historic KO earns $50K

Jim Miller not only padded his UFC record for most victories with a 23-second knockout, he also led the charge on the UFC Vegas 74 bonuses. Miller, Muhammad Naimov, Alex Caceres, and Daniel Pineda all added an extra $50,000 to their paychecks by earning post-fight awards.

UFC Vegas 74 Performance Bonus: Jim Miller

Miller just keeps notching more and more UFC records. He has the most bouts in UFC history, the most victories, and he has the second most finishes in the promotion’s history. It took him just 23 seconds to knock out last-minute replacement Jesse Butler to earn his 14th official bonus.

UFC Vegas 74 Performance Bonus: Muhammad Naimov

Naimov was down going into the second round, but left no doubts as to who won the fight with Jamie Mullarkey. All he needed was an opening, and the Tajik fighter took full advantage, landing a right cross that put Mullarkey on his back. Naimov quickly finished with some follow-up ground and pound to earn a $50,000 bonus.

UFC Vegas 74 Fight of the Night: Alex Caceres vs. Daniel Pineda

Caceres and Pineda went back and forth for all three rounds, each of them threatening a finish throughout. This fight had it all with Caceres earning a closer than it sounds unanimous decision with scores of 29-28 on all three scorecards.

