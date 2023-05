UFC Vegas 73 weigh-in video: Mackenzie Dern and Angela Hill

UFC Vegas 73 is set for Saturday in Las Vegas following Friday’s official weigh-in. Mackenzie Dern and Angela Hill square off in the UFC Vegas 73 main event at the UFC Apex. Each of them easily made weight on Friday ahead of their showdown.

UFC Vegas 73 Preview: Mackenzie Dern vs. Angela Hill