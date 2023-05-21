UFC Vegas 73 Results: Mackenzie Dern surprisingly out-strikes Angela Hill

Mackenzie Dern got back on track at UFC Vegas 73, taking a dominating victory over Angela Hill in the night’s main event at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

The most impressive part of the fight wasn’t necessarily that Dern won… or that she dominated. The most impressive thing that happened on Saturday night was that Dern’s striking game is what drove her to victory.

Sher stormed Hill out of the gate with a flurry of punches that led to her obvious strength, her takedowns and ground game. Dern controlled the first round, mostly controlling the fight on the mat. But Hill countered in round two, controlling and outperforming Dern in the clinch.

Round three is where the fight was won. Though Hill started the frame strong, catching a kick and driving Dern to the canvas. But once back on their feet, Dern landed a brutal knee to the chin that rocked Hill’s world, sending her staggering backwards.

The jiujitsu black belt took Hill to the canvas and smothered her for the remainder of the round, pummeling her with punches and elbows, and took her arm in the closing moments. Hill, however, toughed it out, defending the armbar attempt.

Dern was relentless in the final two frames, continuing to storm Hill with punches, taking her to the ground, and punishing her with punches and elbows. Try as she might, she couldn’t put Hill away. In fact, Hill even tried for a head and arm choke at the end of the fourth frame, though to no avail.

Dern’s striking was on point throughout the fight. Though she consistently took Hill to the canvas, that shouldn’t diminish just how good she looked both on her feet and with her relentless ground and pound on the canvas.

After five rounds, it was an easy decision for the judges, who were unanimous in scoring the fight 49-43, 49-44, and 49-44 in Dern’s favor.

The victory was an important rebound for Dern, who lost to Yan Xiaonan in her last outing. More importantly, she showed a new look to her game and kept herself in the hunt for a UFC championship.

UFC Vegas 73: Mackenzie Dern vs. Angela Hill fight highlights video

UFC fighters react to barnburner between Mackenzie Dern and Angela Hill

UFC Vegas 73 Results

Main card

Main Event – Women’s Strawweight: Mackenzie Dern defeated Angela Hill via unanimous decision (49-43, 49-44, 49-44)

Mackenzie Dern defeated Angela Hill via unanimous decision (49-43, 49-44, 49-44) Middleweight: Anthony Hernandez defeated Edmen Shahbazyan via TKO, Round 3, 1:01

Catchweight (120-pound catchweight): Loopy Godinez defeated Emily Ducote via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Welterweight: Joaquin Buckley defeated Andre Fialho via TKO, Round 2 – 4:15

Lightweight: Diego Ferreira defeated Michael Johnson via KO, Round 2 – 1:50

Preliminary card