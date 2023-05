UFC Vegas 73 Preview: Mackenzie Dern vs. Angela Hill

UFC Vegas 73 features ranked strawweights Mackenzie Dern and Angela Hill in the main event. Step inside this preview to get a better look at the two fighters, as they attempt to pull off an impressive victory on Saturday in Las Vegas.

The winner will surely move closer to the upper echelon of a very competitive division, while the other could face a significant fall from grace.

UFC Vegas 73: Mackenzie Dern vs. Angela Hill weigh-in results