UFC Vegas 73 Bonuses: Diego Ferreira sleeps Michael Johnson to lead the charge

With six finishes and a blistering main event, UFC Vegas 73 delivered for fight fans and made it difficult for officials to narrow it down for the post-fight Performance Bonuses.

Performance of the Night: Diego Ferreira

Wow! Just wow!

How else can we better describe Diego Ferreira’s incredible overhand right that clobbered Michale Johnson, sending him crashing back to the canvas… OUT COLD!

It was an incredible, much needed, performance for Ferreira following a one-and-a-half-year layoff on the heels of three consecutive losses.

The victory put Ferreira back in play and earned him one of the four UFC Vegas 73 post-fight performance bonuses accompanied by a $50,000 check.

Performance of the Night: Viacheslav Borshchev

Viacheslav Borshchev not only earned a Performance of the Night bonus for his blistering knockout of Hayisaer Maheshate in the second round of their UFC Vegas 73 prelim headliner, but also for his post-knockout performance.

Borshchev dropped Maheshate with a powerful one-two punch combo and finished him off with a few ground and pound punches for good measure. But then he broke into an incredible dance that can only be appreciated by watching the highlight below.

How about THAT to get back in the win column!? #UFCVegas73 pic.twitter.com/YC11Jrr1dF — UFC (@ufc) May 20, 2023

Fight of the Night: Mackenzie Dern def. Angela Hill

Mackenzide Dern was looking to rebound from a loss to Yan Xiaonan and she did so in a big way. Not only did she take a dominant unanimous decision victory over Angela Hill, but she out struck her, showing a new element to her game.

Hill was rocked hard with a knee to the chin in the third round, but fought on fumes for the remainder of the fight, somehow making her way to the final bell.

With Dern’s shining performance and Hill’s toughness taking the bout to the limit, they earned UFC Vegas 73 Fight of the Night honors.

