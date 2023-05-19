HOT OFF THE WIRE

UFC Vegas 73: Mackenzie Dern vs. Angela Hill weigh-in results

May 19, 2023
On Saturday the UFC returns home to the UFC APEX to host a fight night card headlined by Mackenzie Dern and Angela Hill. The headliner was moved from UFC Charlotte one week due to the original main event being split to fill in for a PPV main event.

On Friday the fighters weighed in at the Santa Fe Casino ahead of their bouts.

Here’s how everyone faired on the scales.

Main Card (ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET)

Mackenzie Dern (115) vs. Angela Hill ()

Edmen Shahbazyan (185.5) vs. Anthony Hernandez ()

Emily Ducote (119.5) vs. Loopy Godinez (119.5)

Andre Fialho (169.5) vs. Joaquin Buckley (170.5)

Diego Ferreira (154.5) vs. Michael Johnson (155)

Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 4 p.m. ET)

Maheshate (155.5) vs. Viacheslav Borshchev (154.5)

Karolina Kowalkiewicz (115.5) vs. Vanessa Demopoulos ()

Orion Cosce () vs. Gilbert Urbina (170)

Ilir Latifi () vs. Rodrigo Nascimento (264.5)

Chase Hooper (156) vs. Nick Fiore (154)

Natalia Silva (124.5) vs. Victoria Leonardo (124.5)

Takashi Sato (170.5) vs. Themba Gorimbo (170)

