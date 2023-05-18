UFC Vegas 73 Live Results – Mackenzie Dern vs. Angela Hill

UFC Vegas 73 live results begin at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, May 20, on MMAWeekly.com. The fights take place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Click on the fight below in the UFC Vegas 73 Live results section for live stats or jump down to the written UFC Vegas 73 results. In-fight live stats and results provided courtesy of Fight Analytics.
The UFC Vegas 73 fight card is headlined by a strawweight battle between Mackenzie Dern and Angela Hill. The co-main event pits Edmen Shahbazyan against Anthony Hernandez in a middleweight bout.
How to Watch UFC Vegas 73: Dern vs. Hill
- Main card begins at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+
- Preliminary card beings at 4 p.m. ET on ESPN+
NOTE: Click on the images with the yellow name plates at the bottom of the Fight Analytics window and drag until you see the fight you are interested in. Quick results are located below the Fight Analytics window. Stats are updated in real time.
UFC Vegas 73 Results
Main card
- Main Event – Women’s Strawweight: Mackenzie Dern vs. Angela Hill
- Middleweight: Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Anthony Hernandez
- Catchweight (120-pound catchweight): Emily Ducote vs. Lupita Godinez
- Welterweight: André Fialho vs. Joaquin Buckley
- Lightweight: Hayisaer Maheshate vs. Viacheslav Borschev
- Lightweight: Carlos Diego Ferreira vs. Michael Johnson
Preliminary card
- Women’s Strawweight: Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Vanessa Demopoulos
- Welterweight: Orion Cosce vs. Gilbert Urbina
- Heavyweight: Ilir Latifi vs. Rodrigo Nascimento
- Lightweight: Chase Hooper vs. Nick Fiore
- Women’s Flyweight: Natália Silva vs. Victoria Leonardo
- Welterweight: Takashi Sato vs. Themba Gorimbo
- Flyweight: Clayton Carpenter vs. Stephen Erceg