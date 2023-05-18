HOT OFF THE WIRE
Conor McGregor

featuredMMA Twitter reacts to new Netflix Conor McGregor documentary

Dustin Poirier vs Justin Gaethje at UFC on FOX 29 weigh in

featuredDustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje rematch tops stacked UFC 291 fight card

Angela Hill UFC Vegas 73 video

featuredAngela Hill UFC Vegas 73 Media Day Video

Mackenzie Dern UFC Vegas

featuredMackenzie Dern UFC Vegas 73 Media Day Video

UFC Vegas 73 Live Results – Mackenzie Dern vs. Angela Hill

May 18, 2023
NoNo Comments

UFC Vegas 73 live results begin at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, May 20, on MMAWeekly.com. The fights take place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Click on the fight below in the UFC Vegas 73 Live results section for live stats or jump down to the written UFC Vegas 73 results. In-fight live stats and results provided courtesy of Fight Analytics.

The UFC Vegas 73 fight card is headlined by a strawweight battle between Mackenzie Dern and Angela Hill. The co-main event pits Edmen Shahbazyan against Anthony Hernandez in a middleweight bout.

How to Watch UFC Vegas 73: Dern vs. Hill

  • Main card begins at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+
  • Preliminary card beings at 4 p.m. ET on ESPN+

NOTE: Click on the images with the yellow name plates at the bottom of the Fight Analytics window and drag until you see the fight you are interested in. Quick results are located below the Fight Analytics window. Stats are updated in real time.

UFC Vegas 73 Results

UFC Vegas 73 Live Results
<em>UFC Vegas 73 Live Results Mackenzie Dern vs Angela Hill<em>

Main card

  • Main Event – Women’s Strawweight: Mackenzie Dern vs. Angela Hill
  • Middleweight: Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Anthony Hernandez
  • Catchweight (120-pound catchweight): Emily Ducote vs. Lupita Godinez
  • Welterweight: André Fialho vs. Joaquin Buckley
  • Lightweight: Hayisaer Maheshate vs. Viacheslav Borschev
  • Lightweight: Carlos Diego Ferreira vs. Michael Johnson

Preliminary card

  • Women’s Strawweight: Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Vanessa Demopoulos
  • Welterweight: Orion Cosce vs. Gilbert Urbina
  • Heavyweight: Ilir Latifi vs. Rodrigo Nascimento
  • Lightweight: Chase Hooper vs. Nick Fiore
  • Women’s Flyweight: Natália Silva vs. Victoria Leonardo
  • Welterweight: Takashi Sato vs. Themba Gorimbo
  • Flyweight: Clayton Carpenter vs. Stephen Erceg

UFC Vegas 73 Live Results

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Hot Topics

Hot Sauce

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Videos
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Living a Stout Life
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
MMA Linker