HOT OFF THE WIRE
UFC Vegas 72 Song vs Simon fight card

featuredUFC Vegas 72 Weigh-In Results: Two fighters miss weight

Mike Perry

featuredMike Perry was ‘pissed’ at Luke Rockhold after press conference antics

featuredJoe Schilling avoids lawsuit due to Florida’s stand-your-ground law defense

Nate Diaz UFC 244 post fight press conference

featuredNate Diaz turns himself in to New Orleans Police Department

UFC Vegas 72 Weigh-In Results: Two fighters miss weight

April 28, 2023
NoNo Comments

The athletes competing on Saturday’s UFC Vegas 72 fight card at the UFC Apex officially weighed in on Friday in Las Vegas.

The event is headlined by Top 10 ranked bantamweights Song Yadong and Ricky Simon. No. 8 ranked Song is coming off a loss to Cory Sandhagen in his last outing. No. 10-ranked Simon enters the bout riding a five-fight winning streak.

UFC Vegas 72 Official Weigh-in Results

Main card

  • Song Yadong (136) vs. Ricky Simon (136)
  • Caio Borralho (185.5) vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk (185.5)
  • Rodolfo Vieira (186) vs. Cody Brundage (185.5)
  • Julian Erosa (145.5) vs. Fernando Padilla (145.5)
  • Marcos Rogerio de Lima (262.5) vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta (258)
  • Josh Quinlan (169) vs. Trey Waters (171)

Preliminary card

  • Martin Buday (265) vs. Jake Collier (265.5)
  • Cody Durden (126) vs. Charles Johnson (125.5)
  • Stephanie Egger (135) vs. Irina Alekseeva (140)*
  • Journey Newson (138.5) vs. Marcus McGhee (140)
  • Hailey Cowan (137.5)** vs. Jamey-Lyn Horth (135.5)

*Irina Alekseeva weighed in four pounds over

**Hailey Cowan came in a pound and a half over

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Hot Topics

Hot Sauce

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Videos
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Living a Stout Life
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
MMA Linker