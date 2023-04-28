UFC Vegas 72 Weigh-In Results: Two fighters miss weight

The athletes competing on Saturday’s UFC Vegas 72 fight card at the UFC Apex officially weighed in on Friday in Las Vegas.

The event is headlined by Top 10 ranked bantamweights Song Yadong and Ricky Simon. No. 8 ranked Song is coming off a loss to Cory Sandhagen in his last outing. No. 10-ranked Simon enters the bout riding a five-fight winning streak.

UFC Vegas 72 Official Weigh-in Results

Main card

Song Yadong (136) vs. Ricky Simon (136)

Caio Borralho (185.5) vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk (185.5)

Rodolfo Vieira (186) vs. Cody Brundage (185.5)

Julian Erosa (145.5) vs. Fernando Padilla (145.5)

Marcos Rogerio de Lima (262.5) vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta (258)

Josh Quinlan (169) vs. Trey Waters (171)

Preliminary card

Martin Buday (265) vs. Jake Collier (265.5)

Cody Durden (126) vs. Charles Johnson (125.5)

Stephanie Egger (135) vs. Irina Alekseeva (140)*

Journey Newson (138.5) vs. Marcus McGhee (140)

Hailey Cowan (137.5)** vs. Jamey-Lyn Horth (135.5)

*Irina Alekseeva weighed in four pounds over

**Hailey Cowan came in a pound and a half over