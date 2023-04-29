UFC Vegas 72: Song vs. Simon Live Results

UFC Vegas 72 results begin at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, April 29, on MMAWeekly.com. The fights take place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Click on the fight below in the UFC Vegas 72 Live results section for live stats or jump down to the written Vegas 72 results. In-fight live stats and results provided courtesy of Fight Analytics.

The event is headlined by a bantamweight match between Top 10 contenders Song Yadong and Ricky Simon. No. 8 ranked Song is coming off a loss to Cory Sandhagen in his last outing. No. 10-ranked Simon enters the bout riding a five-fight winning streak.

How to Watch UFC Vegas 72: Song vs. Simon

Main card begins at 7:00 p.m. ET on ESPN/ESPN+

Preliminary card begins at 4:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+

NOTE: Click on the images with the yellow name plates at the bottom of the Fight Analytics window and drag until you see the fight you are interested in. Quick results are located below the Fight Analytics window. Stats are updated in real time.

The UFC Vegas 72 results and live stats load here on fight day.

UFC Vegas 72 Official Results

Main card

Song Yadong vs. Ricky Simon

Caio Borralho vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk

Rodolfo Vieira vs. Cody Brundage

Julian Erosa vs. Fernando Padilla

Marcos Rogerio de Lima vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta

Josh Quinlan vs. Trey Waters

Preliminary card