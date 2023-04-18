Fight card shuffle: Song Yadong vs. Ricky Simon new UFC Vegas 72 headliner

UFC Vegas 72 has a new headliner and this week’s UFC Vegas 71 has lost it’s co-main event. A bantamweight showdown between Song Yadong and Ricky Simon got pushed back a week to take the UFC Vegas 72 main event slot on April 29.

Yadong vs. Simon was the main support to Saturday’s heavyweight headliner between Sergei Pavlovic and Curtis Blaydes, but an injury caused a shuffle, according to a UFC announcement.

Renato Moicano injury spurs fight card shuffle

UFC Vegas 72 was originally slated to feature a lightweight battle between Arman Tsarukyan and Renato Moicano. That was before Moicano suffered an injury that forced him out of the bout. Left with little time to find a suitable replacement, UFC officials instead canceled the bout.

The UFC Vegas 72 main event now features No. 8 ranked Yadong vs. No. 10 ranked Simon, as the two try to climb further up the bantamweight ladder.

Yadong (19-7-1, 1 NC) is looking to bounce back after having a three-fight winning streak halted by Cory Sandhagen in his last outing. Simon, however, hasn’t lost since 2019. He is currently riding a five-fight winning streak and hopes to improve upon his 20-3 overall record.

UFC Fight Night: Yadong vs. Simon takes place on Saturday, April 29, at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

UFC Vegas 72 Fight Card

Saturday, April 29

UFC Apex

Las Vegas, Nevada

UFC Vegas 72 Main Card

Main Event – Bantamweight: Song Yadong vs. Ricky Simon

Middleweight: Caio Borralho vs. Michał Oleksiejczuk

Middleweight: Rodolfo Vieira vs. Cody Brundage

Women’s Strawweight: Emily Ducote vs. Polyana Viana

Heavyweight: Marcos Rogério de Lima vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta

Welterweight: Joshua Quinlan vs. Ange Loosa

UFC Vegas 72 Preliminary Card

Heavyweight: Martin Buday vs. Jake Collier

Featherweight: Julian Erosa vs. Fernando Padilla

Lightweight: Natan Levy vs. Pete Rodriguez

Flyweight: Cody Durden vs. Charles Johnson

Women’s Bantamweight: Stephanie Egger vs. Irina Alekseeva

Bantamweight: Brian Kelleher vs. Journey Newson

Women’s Bantamweight: Hailey Cowan vs. Jamey-Lyn Horth