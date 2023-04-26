UFC Vegas 72 fight card shuffled with just days to go

The UFC Vegas 72 fight card takes place on Saturday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, but it’s going to look a little different than originally planned. Several changes have shaken up the fight card with just days to go.

Who is headlining UFC Vegas 72?

UFC Vegas 72 is still topped by a recently named headlining bout between Song Yadon and Ricky Simon. The two Top 10 ranked 135 pounders are looking to proclaim their legitimacy in regard to a UFC bantamweight title shot.

A lightweight bout between Arman Tsarukyan and Renato Moicano was originally slated to headline the card. That bout was nixed when Moicano pulled out of the bout a couple weeks ago because of an injury.

UFC Vegas 72 fight week card changes

Unfortunately, there have been several other changes to the UFC Vegas 72 fight card just this week, as the days wind down to hours before fight time.

A UFC Vegas 72 main card bout between strawweights Emily Ducote and Polyana Viana has reportedly been moved to UFC Vegas 73, which takes place on May 20 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. That card is headlined by a showdown between women’s bantamweight contenders Raquel Pennington and Irene Aldana.

There have been other changes as well. Ange Loosa suffered an injury and had to bow out of his bout opposite Josh Quinlan. Though Loosa is out, Quinlan remains on the UFC Vegas 72 fight card, where he will now face Dana White Contender Series veteran and LFA welterweight champion Trey Waters.

Natan Levy was expected to face Pete Rodriguez at UFC Vegas 72, but Rodriguez is out because of illness. That bout has unfortunately been canceled altogether.

UFC Fight Night: Song vs. Simon revised fight card

UFC Fight Night: Song vs. Simon (aka UFC Vegas 72) takes place Saturday, April 29 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

UFC Vegas 72 Main Card

Main Event – Bantamweight: Song Yadong vs. Ricky Simón

Song Yadong vs. Ricky Simón Middleweight: Caio Borralho vs. Michał Oleksiejczuk

Middleweight: Rodolfo Vieira vs. Cody Brundage

Women’s Strawweight: Emily Ducote vs. Polyana Viana — RESCHEDULED

— RESCHEDULED Heavyweight: Marcos Rogério de Lima vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta

Welterweight: Joshua Quinlan vs. Trey Waters — Ange Loosa OUT

UFC Vegas 72 Preliminary Card