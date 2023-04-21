UFC Vegas 71 Weigh-In Results and Video: Two fighters miss weight

The athletes competing on Saturday’s UFC Vegas 71: Pavlovich vs Blaydes fight card at the UFC Apex officially weighed in on Friday in Las Vegas.

A heavyweight bout between No. 3-ranked Sergei Pavlovich (17-1) and No. 4-ranked Curtis Blaydes (17-3, 1 NC) headlines the fight card.

UFC Vegas 71 Official Weigh-in Results

Main card

Sergei Pavlovich (260.5) vs. Curtis Blaydes (262.5)

Brad Tavares (185) vs. Bruno Silva (186)

Bobby Green (156) vs. Jared Gordon (155.5)

Iasmin Lucindo (126) vs. Brogan Walker (126)

Jeremiah Wells (171) vs. Matthew Semelsberger (171)

Preliminary card