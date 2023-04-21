UFC Vegas 71 Weigh-In Results and Video: Two fighters miss weight

The athletes competing on Saturday’s UFC Vegas 71: Pavlovich vs Blaydes fight card at the UFC Apex officially weighed in on Friday in Las Vegas.
A heavyweight bout between No. 3-ranked Sergei Pavlovich (17-1) and No. 4-ranked Curtis Blaydes (17-3, 1 NC) headlines the fight card.
UFC Vegas 71 Official Weigh-in Results
Main card
- Sergei Pavlovich (260.5) vs. Curtis Blaydes (262.5)
- Brad Tavares (185) vs. Bruno Silva (186)
- Bobby Green (156) vs. Jared Gordon (155.5)
- Iasmin Lucindo (126) vs. Brogan Walker (126)
- Jeremiah Wells (171) vs. Matthew Semelsberger (171)
Preliminary card
- Rick Glenn (155.5) vs. Christos Giagos (155.5)
- Rani Yahya (136) vs. Montel Jackson (136)
- Karol Rosa (144.5) vs. Norma Dumont (145)
- Mohammed Usman (239.5) vs. Junior Tafa (252)
- Francis Marshall (146) vs. William Gomis (147)
- Priscila Cachoeira (130) vs. Karine Silva (126)
- Brady Hiestand (136) vs. Danaa Batgerel (136)