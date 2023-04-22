UFC Vegas 71: Pavlovich vs. Blaydes Live Results

UFC Vegas 71 results begin at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, April 22, on MMAWeekly.com. The fights take place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Click on the fight below in the UFC Vegas 71 Live results section for live stats or jump down to the written Vegas 71 results. In-fight live stats and results provided courtesy of Fight Analytics.

The event is headline by a match between heavyweight contenders. No. 3 ranked Sergei Pavlovich takes on No. 4 ranked Curtis Blaydes.

How to Watch UFC Vegas 71: Pavlovich vs. Blaydes

Main card begins at 7:00 p.m. ET on ESPN/ESPN+

Preliminary card begins at 4:00 p.m. ET on ESPN+

NOTE: Click on the images with the yellow name plates at the bottom of the Fight Analytics window and drag until you see the fight you are interested in. Quick results are located below the Fight Analytics window. Stats are updated in real time.

UFC Vegas 71 Live Results

The UFC Vegas 71 results and live stats load here on fight day.

UFC Vegas 71 Pavlovich vs Blaydes Live Results

UFC Vegas 71 Official Results

Main card

Sergei Pavlovich vs. Curtis Blaydes

Brad Tavares vs. Bruno Silva

Bobby Green vs. Jared Gordon

Iasmin Lucindo vs. Brogan Walker-Sanchez

Jeremiah Wells vs. Matthew Semelsberger

Preliminary card