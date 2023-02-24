UFC Vegas 70 Live Weigh-in Results

The athletes competing on Saturday’s UFC Vegas 70 event at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas officially weighed in on Saturday to make their bouts official.

The event is headlined by light heavyweight contenders, No. 6 ranked Nikita Krylov and No. 8 ranked Ryan Spann. Krylov is riding a two-right winning streak trying to stabilize a record of 4-4 in his last eight fights. Spann is also righting a two-fight winning streak but his past looks a lot different. He’s only lost two fights in his last 13 outings. His two loses were to Anthony Smith and and Johnny Walker.

UFC Vegas 70 Official Weigh-In Results

Main card

Nikita Krylov (206) vs. Ryan Spann (205)

Andre Muniz (186) vs. Brendan Allen (186)

Augusto Sakai (265) vs. Don’Tale Mayes (261.5)

Tatiana Suarez (125) vs. Montana De La Rosa (125.5)

Mike Malott (171) vs. Yohan Lainesse (171)

Preliminary card

Erick Gonzalez (156) vs. Trevor Peek (155.5)

Jasmine Jasudavicius (125.5) vs. Gabriella Fernandes (126)

Jordan Leavitt (155.5) vs. Victor Martinez (154.5)

Ode Osbourne (130) vs. Charles Johnson (130) – 130 pound catchweight

Joe Solecki (155.5) vs. Carl Deaton (156)

Rafael Alves (155) vs. Nurullo Aliev (155)

Hailey Cowan (N/A) vs. Ailin Perez (135)

Hailey Cowan is ill and her fight against Ailin Perez has been canceled.