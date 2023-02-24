HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredUFC Vegas 70 Live Weigh-in Results

Michael Chandler

featuredLOOK: First photos of Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler filming TUF released by UFC

Chuck Lidell 2023

featuredChuck Liddell reveals who his favorite fight was against

Jake Paul

featuredJake Paul’s smack talk to Tommy Fury is epic | Video

UFC Vegas 70 Live Weigh-in Results

February 24, 2023
NoNo Comments

The athletes competing on Saturday’s UFC Vegas 70 event at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas officially weighed in on Saturday to make their bouts official.

The event is headlined by light heavyweight contenders, No. 6 ranked Nikita Krylov and No. 8 ranked Ryan Spann. Krylov is riding a two-right winning streak trying to stabilize a record of 4-4 in his last eight fights. Spann is also righting a two-fight winning streak but his past looks a lot different. He’s only lost two fights in his last 13 outings. His two loses were to Anthony Smith and and Johnny Walker.

UFC Vegas 70 Official Weigh-In Results

Main card

  • Nikita Krylov (206) vs. Ryan Spann (205)
  • Andre Muniz (186) vs. Brendan Allen (186)
  • Augusto Sakai (265) vs. Don’Tale Mayes (261.5)
  • Tatiana Suarez (125) vs. Montana De La Rosa (125.5)
  • Mike Malott (171) vs. Yohan Lainesse (171)

Preliminary card

  • Erick Gonzalez (156) vs. Trevor Peek (155.5)
  • Jasmine Jasudavicius (125.5) vs. Gabriella Fernandes (126)
  • Jordan Leavitt (155.5) vs. Victor Martinez (154.5)
  • Ode Osbourne (130) vs. Charles Johnson (130) – 130 pound catchweight
  • Joe Solecki (155.5) vs. Carl Deaton (156)
  • Rafael Alves (155) vs. Nurullo Aliev (155)
  • Hailey Cowan (N/A) vs. Ailin Perez (135)

Hailey Cowan is ill and her fight against Ailin Perez has been canceled.

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Hot Topics

Hot Sauce

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Videos
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Living a Stout Life
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
MMA Linker