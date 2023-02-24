UFC Vegas 70 Live Results: Krylov vs. Spann

UFC Vegas 70 results begin at 4 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT on Saturday, February, 25, on MMAWeekly.com. The fights take place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Click on the fight below in the UFC Vegas 70 Live results section for live stats or jump down to the written UFC Vegas 60 results. In-fight live stats and results provided courtesy of Fight Analytics.

The event is headlined by light heavyweight contenders, No. 6 ranked Nikita Krylov and No. 8 ranked Ryan Spann. Krylov is riding a two-right winning streak trying to stabilize a record of 4-4 in his last eight fights. Spann is also righting a two-fight winning streak but his past looks a lot different. He’s only lost two fights in his last 13 outings. His two loses were to Anthony Smith and and Johnny Walker.

Main card begins at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+

Preliminary card beings at 4 p.m. ET on ESPN+

NOTE: Click on the images with the yellow name plates at the bottom of the Fight Analytics window and drag until you see the fight you are interested in. Quick results are located below the Fight Analytics window. Stats are updated in real time.

The UFC Vegas 70 results and live stats load here on fight day.

UFC Vegas 70 fight card & Official Results

Main card

Nikita Krylov vs. Ryan Spann

Andre Muniz vs. Brendan Allen

Augusto Sakai vs. Don’Tale Mayes

Tatiana Suarez vs. Montana De La Rosa

Mike Malott vs. Yohan Lainesse

Preliminary card