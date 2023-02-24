UFC Vegas 70 Live Results: Krylov vs. Spann

UFC Vegas 70 results begin at 4 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT on Saturday, February, 25, on MMAWeekly.com. The fights take place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Click on the fight below in the UFC Vegas 70 Live results section for live stats or jump down to the written UFC Vegas 60 results. In-fight live stats and results provided courtesy of Fight Analytics.
The event is headlined by light heavyweight contenders, No. 6 ranked Nikita Krylov and No. 8 ranked Ryan Spann. Krylov is riding a two-right winning streak trying to stabilize a record of 4-4 in his last eight fights. Spann is also righting a two-fight winning streak but his past looks a lot different. He’s only lost two fights in his last 13 outings. His two loses were to Anthony Smith and and Johnny Walker.
How to Watch UFC Vegas 69: Jessica Andrade vs. Erin Blanchfield
- Main card begins at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+
- Preliminary card beings at 4 p.m. ET on ESPN+
UFC Vegas 70 Live Results
UFC Vegas 70 fight card & Official Results
Main card
- Nikita Krylov vs. Ryan Spann
- Andre Muniz vs. Brendan Allen
- Augusto Sakai vs. Don’Tale Mayes
- Tatiana Suarez vs. Montana De La Rosa
- Mike Malott vs. Yohan Lainesse
Preliminary card
- Jasmine Jasudavicius vs. Gabriella Fernandes
- Jordan Leavitt vs. Victor Martinez
- Joe Solecki vs. Carl Deaton
- Ode Osbourne vs. Charles Johnson
- Rafael Alves vs. Nurullo Aliev
- Hailey Cowan vs. Ailin Perez
- Garrett Armfield vs. Jose Johnson
- Erick Gonzalez vs. Trevor Peek