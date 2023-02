UFC Vegas 69 main event fighters weigh-in: Jessica Andrade and Erin Blanchfield

The UFC Vegas 69 main event fighters, former strawweight champion and current No. 3 ranked flyweight Jessica Andrade and No. 10 ranked Erin Blanchfield, officially weighed in on Friday.

UFC Vegas 69 takes places at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday. See how the ladies looked on the scales.

UFC Vegas 69: Andrade vs. Blanchfield Weigh-in Results