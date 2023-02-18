HOT OFF THE WIRE

UFC Vegas 69 Live Results: Andrade vs. Blanchfield

February 18, 2023
UFC Vegas 69 results begin at 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT on Saturday, February, 18, on MMAWeekly.com. The fights take place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Click on the fight below in the UFC Vegas 69 Live results section for live stats or jump down to the written UFC Vegas 69 results. In-fight live stats and results provided courtesy of Fight Analytics.

The event is headlined by a women’s flyweight bout between No. 2 ranked Jessica Andrade and No. 10 ranked Erin Blanchfield.

How to Watch UFC Vegas 69: Jessica Andrade vs. Erin Blanchfield

  • Main card begins at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+
  • Preliminary card beings at 4 p.m. ET on ESPN+

NOTE: Click on the images with the yellow name plates at the bottom of the Fight Analytics window and drag until you see the fight you are interested in. Quick results are located below the Fight Analytics window. Stats are updated in real time.

UFC Vegas 69 Live Results

The UFC Vegas 69 results and live stats load here on fight day.

UFC Vegas 69 Fight Card & Results

Main card

  • Jessica Andrade vs. Erin Blanchfield
  • Jordan Wright vs. Zac Pauga
  • Josh Parisian vs. Jamal Pogues
  • William Knight vs. Marcin Prachnio
  • Jim Miller vs. Alexander Hernandez

Preliminary card

  • Nazim Sadykhov vs. Evan Elder
  • Lina Lansberg vs. Mayra Bueno Silva
  • Jamall Emmers defeated Khusein Askhabov via unanimous decision (30-27 x3)
  • Philipe Lins defeated Ovince Saint Preux via KO, Round 1 – 0:49
  • A.J. Fletcher defeated Themba Gorimbo via submission (guillotine choke) – Round 2, 1:37
  • Clayton Carpenter defeated Juancamilo Ronderos via submission (rear-naked choke), Round 1 – 3:13

