UFC Vegas 69: Andrade vs. Blanchfield Weigh-in Results

February 17, 2023
The athletes competing on Saturday’s UFC Vegas 69 fight card officially weighed in on Friday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

The fight card is headlined by a women’s flyweight bout between former strawweight champion and No. 3 ranked flyweight Jessica Andrade and No. 10 ranked Erin Blanchfield. The first fighter will step on the scale at Noon ET.

UFC Vegas 69 Official Weigh-in Results

Main card

  • Jessica Andrade (125) vs. Erin Blanchfield (125.5)
  • Jordan Wright (204) vs. Zac Pauga (205)
  • Josh Parisian (266) vs. Jamal Pogues (249.5)
  • William Knight (206) vs. Marcin Prachnio (205)
  • Jim Miller (155.5) vs. Alexander Hernandez (156)

Preliminary card

  • Lina Lansberg (135.5) vs. Mayra Bueno Silva (136)
  • Jamall Emmers (145) vs. Khusein Askhabov (146)
  • Ovince Saint Preux (206) vs. Philipe Lins (203.5)
  • Nazim Sadykhov (155.5) vs. Evan Elder (155.5)
  • AJ Fletcher (171) vs. Themba Gorimbo (171)
  • Clayton Carpenter (125) vs. Juancamilo Ronderos (125)

