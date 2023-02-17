UFC Vegas 69: Andrade vs. Blanchfield Weigh-in Results

The athletes competing on Saturday’s UFC Vegas 69 fight card officially weighed in on Friday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.
The fight card is headlined by a women’s flyweight bout between former strawweight champion and No. 3 ranked flyweight Jessica Andrade and No. 10 ranked Erin Blanchfield. The first fighter will step on the scale at Noon ET.
UFC Vegas 69 Official Weigh-in Results
Main card
- Jessica Andrade (125) vs. Erin Blanchfield (125.5)
- Jordan Wright (204) vs. Zac Pauga (205)
- Josh Parisian (266) vs. Jamal Pogues (249.5)
- William Knight (206) vs. Marcin Prachnio (205)
- Jim Miller (155.5) vs. Alexander Hernandez (156)
Preliminary card
- Lina Lansberg (135.5) vs. Mayra Bueno Silva (136)
- Jamall Emmers (145) vs. Khusein Askhabov (146)
- Ovince Saint Preux (206) vs. Philipe Lins (203.5)
- Nazim Sadykhov (155.5) vs. Evan Elder (155.5)
- AJ Fletcher (171) vs. Themba Gorimbo (171)
- Clayton Carpenter (125) vs. Juancamilo Ronderos (125)