UFC Vegas 69: Andrade vs. Blanchfield fight card face-offs

The athletes competing on Saturday’s UFC Vegas 69 fight faced off with their opponents following Friday’s official weigh-in.

The takes place on Saturday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas and is headlined by a women’s flyweight bout between former strawweight champion and No. 3 ranked flyweight Jessica Andrade and No. 10 ranked Erin Blanchfield.

UFC Vegas 69 main event fighters weigh-in: Jessica Andrade and Erin Blanchfield