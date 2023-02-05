UFC Vegas 68 Live Results: Lewis vs. Spivak

UFC Vegas 68 live results begin at 10 p.m. ET / 1 a.m. PT on Saturday, February, 4, on MMAWeekly.com. The fights take place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Click on the fight below in the UFC Vegas 68 live results section for live stats or jump down to the written UFC Vegas 68 results. In-fight live stats and results provided courtesy of Fight Analytics. UFC Vegas 68 is also known as UFC Fight Night 218.

UFC Vegas 68 is headlined by a heavyweight bout between No. 7 ranked Derrick Lewis and No. 1 ranked Sergey Spivak.

How to Watch UFC Vegas 68: Derrick Lewis vs. Sergey Spivak

Main card begins at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+

Preliminary card beings at 1 a.m. ET on ESPN+

NOTE: Click on the images with the yellow name plates at the bottom of the Fight Analytics window and drag until you see the fight you are interested in. Quick results are located below the Fight Analytics window. Stats are updated in real time.

The UFC Vegas 68 results and live stats load here on fight day.

UFC Vegas 68 Live Results & Fight Card

Main Card (ESPN+, 1:00 AM ET)

Main Event – Heavyweight Bout: #12 Serghei Spivac def. #7 Derrick Lewis by submission (arm triangle choke) at 3:04, Round 1

– Heavyweight Bout: #12 Serghei Spivac def. #7 Derrick Lewis by submission (arm triangle choke) at 3:04, Round 1 Co-Main Event – Light Heavyweight Bout: Devin Clark def. Da-Un Jung Decision (unanimous) (30–27, 30–27, 30–27)

– Light Heavyweight Bout: Devin Clark def. Da-Un Jung Decision (unanimous) (30–27, 30–27, 30–27) Heavyweight Bout: #10 Marcin Tybura def. #15 Blagoy Ivanov Decision (unanimous) (30–27, 29–28, 29–28)

Featherweight Bout: Doo Ho Choi vs. Kyle Nelson Draw (majority) (29–27, 28–28, 28–28)

Welterweight Bout: Adam Fugitt def. Yusaku Kinoshita by TKO (elbows) at 4:36, Round 1

Preliminary Card (10:00 PM ET)

Lightweight Bout: Anshul Jubli def. Jeka Saragih by TKO (elbows and punches) at 3:44, Round 2

Featherweight Bout: Jeong Yeong Lee def. Zha Yi by decision (split) (27-30, 29-28, 29-28)

Bantamweight Bout: Rinya Nakamura def, Toshiomi Kazama by KO (punch) at 0:33, Round 1

Flyweight Bout: Hyung Sung Park def. Seung Guk Choi by submission (rear-naked choke at 3:11, Round 3

Middleweight Bout: Jun Yong Park def. Denis Tiuliulin by submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:05, Round 1

Flyweight Bout: Tatsuro Taira def. Jesus Aguilar by submission (triangle choke) at 4:20, Round 1

