UFC Vegas 68: Lewis vs Spivak Weigh-in Results

The athletes competing on Saturday’s UFC Vegas 68 fight card at the UFC Apex officially weigh in on Friday morning in Las Vegas.

The fight card is headlined by a heavyweight match between No. 7 ranked knockout artist Derrick Lewis and No. 12 ranked ‘The Polar Bear’ Sergey Spivak.

UFC Vegas 68 Official Weigh-in Results

Main Card (ESPN+, 1:00 AM ET)

Main Event – Heavyweight Bout: #7 Derrick Lewis (265) vs. #12 Serghei Spivac (255.5)

– Light Heavyweight Bout: Da-Un Jung (205) vs. Devin Clark (204.5) Heavyweight Bout: #10 Marcin Tybura (253.5) vs. #15 Blagoy Ivanov (256.5)

Featherweight Bout: Doo Ho Choi (145.5) vs. Kyle Nelson (145.5)

Welterweight Bout: Yusaku Kinoshita (170.5) vs. Adam Fugitt (170.5)

Preliminary Card (10:00 PM ET)

Lightweight Bout: Jeka Saragih (155) vs. Anshul Jubli (155.5)

Featherweight Bout: Jeong Yeong Lee (145) vs. Zha Yi (145.5)

Bantamweight Bout: Toshiomi Kazama (136) vs. Rinya Nakamura (135)

Flyweight Bout: Seung Guk Choi (124.5) vs. Hyung Sung Park (124.5)

Women’s Flyweight Bout: Ji Yeon Kim (125) vs. Mandy Bohm (125)

Middleweight Bout: Jun Yong Park (185.5) vs. Denis Tiuliulin (186)

Flyweight Bout: Tatsuro Taira (125.5) vs. Jesus Aguilar (125)

