HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredUFC Vegas 68: Lewis vs Spivak Weigh-in Results

Fedor Emelianenko Bellator 290 Weigh in

featuredBellator 290 Official Weigh-in Results

featuredRyan Bader and Fedor Emelianenko Officially Weigh-in for Bellator 290 | Video

Sean Strickland

featuredSean Strickland explains why he’s the ‘coolest MMA fighter’

UFC Vegas 68: Lewis vs Spivak Weigh-in Results

February 3, 2023
NoNo Comments

The athletes competing on Saturday’s UFC Vegas 68 fight card at the UFC Apex officially weigh in on Friday morning in Las Vegas.

The fight card is headlined by a heavyweight match between No. 7 ranked knockout artist Derrick Lewis and No. 12 ranked ‘The Polar Bear’ Sergey Spivak.

UFC Vegas 68 Official Weigh-in Results

Main Card (ESPN+, 1:00 AM ET)

  • Main Event– Heavyweight Bout: #7 Derrick Lewis (265) vs. #12 Serghei Spivac (255.5)
  • Co-Main Event– Light Heavyweight Bout: Da-Un Jung (205) vs. Devin Clark (204.5)
  • Heavyweight Bout: #10 Marcin Tybura (253.5) vs. #15 Blagoy Ivanov (256.5)
  • Featherweight Bout: Doo Ho Choi (145.5) vs. Kyle Nelson (145.5)
  • Welterweight Bout: Yusaku Kinoshita (170.5) vs. Adam Fugitt (170.5)

Preliminary Card (10:00 PM ET)

  • Lightweight Bout: Jeka Saragih (155) vs. Anshul Jubli (155.5)
  • Featherweight Bout: Jeong Yeong Lee (145) vs. Zha Yi (145.5)
  • Bantamweight Bout: Toshiomi Kazama (136) vs. Rinya Nakamura (135)
  • Flyweight Bout: Seung Guk Choi (124.5) vs. Hyung Sung Park (124.5)
  • Women’s Flyweight Bout: Ji Yeon Kim (125) vs. Mandy Bohm (125)
  • Middleweight Bout: Jun Yong Park (185.5) vs. Denis Tiuliulin (186)
  • Flyweight Bout: Tatsuro Taira (125.5) vs. Jesus Aguilar (125)

Bellator 290 Official Weigh-in Results

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Hot Topics

Hot Sauce

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Videos
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Living a Stout Life
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
MMA Linker