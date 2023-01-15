UFC Vegas 67 Bonuses: Four fighters bank an extra $50K

UFC president Dana White announced the recipients of the performance-based bonuses following Saturday’s UFC Vegas 67 event in Las Vegas on Saturday. Four fighters took home an extra $50,000.

Performance Of The Night: Dan Ige

Coming off three consecutive losses, Dan Ige got back into the winner’s circle in a big way with a 2nd-round knockout win over Damon Jackson in the co-main event. Ige came out faster than usual, pressing the action and landing a variety of punches up top and to the body before scoring a takedown at the end of the first frame. The second round, he continued his powerfully methodical work, and when Jackson lept into range late into the second round, Ige found a home for a huge left hand and walked off without following up at all.

Performance Of The Night: Roman Kopylov

Roman Kopylov picked up his second consecutive knockout in the Octagon with a technically adept TKO win over Punahele Soriano in the second round. After a steady start in the first round, Kopylov started working Soriano’s body, highlighted by a spinning back kick to the Hawaiian’s body. Another body shot buckled Soriano, and Kopylov swarmed to get the stoppage.

Performance Of The Night: Umar Nurmagomedov

In perhaps his best performance yet, Umar Nurmagomedov scored his first career knockout win with a beautiful left hook against Raoni Barcelos. Nurmagomedov started out methodically, and his striking looked sharp from the southpaw stance. As the two came together, Nurmagomedov came up short on a left kick but followed quickly with a left hook that put Barcelos out cold. Nurmagomedov followed up with one more shot, but it wasn’t necessary at that point. Nurmagomedov now hopes to turn his attention to a top-15 opponent.

Performance Of The Night: Allan Nascimento

Brazil’s Allan Nascimento looked sharp against Carlos Hernandez. After a steady start, Nascimento found his way to Hernandez’s back and threatened the choke. When Hernandez stood up with Nascimento still hanging onto his back and looking for a rear naked choke, Nascimento deftly switched his grip and got the submission win midway through the first round.

