UFC Vegas 65 Weigh-In Results

The athletes competing on Saturday’s UFC Vegas 65 fight card at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas officially weighed in on Friday.
The fight card is headlined by a heavyweight match between No. 7 ranked Derrick Lewis and No. 12 ranked Sergey Spivak. Spivak will be looking to extend his winning streak and jump up in the rankings while Lewis hopes to stop a two-fight losing streak.
UFC Vegas 65 Official Weigh-In Results
Main card
- Derrick Lewis (263) vs. Sergey Spivak (254)
- Ion Cutelaba (206) vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu (205)
- Chase Sherman (256) vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta (259)
- Andre Fialho (170.5) vs. Muslim Salikhov (170)
- Jack Della Maddalena (170) vs. Danny Roberts (170)
Preliminary card
- Charles Johnson (125.5) vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulovn (126)
- Jennifer Maia (125) vs. Maryna Moroz (124.5)
- Vince Morales (136) vs. Miles Johns (136)
- Kevin Natividad (135.5) vs. Ricky Turcios ()
- Vanessa Demopoulos (116) vs. Maria Oliveira (115.5)
- Brady Hiestand (135) vs. Fernie Garcia (136)
- Natalia Silva (125) vs. Tereza Bleda (125.5)