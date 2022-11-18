UFC Vegas 65 Weigh-In Results

The athletes competing on Saturday’s UFC Vegas 65 fight card at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas officially weighed in on Friday.

The fight card is headlined by a heavyweight match between No. 7 ranked Derrick Lewis and No. 12 ranked Sergey Spivak. Spivak will be looking to extend his winning streak and jump up in the rankings while Lewis hopes to stop a two-fight losing streak.

UFC Vegas 65 Official Weigh-In Results

Main card

Derrick Lewis (263) vs. Sergey Spivak (254)

Ion Cutelaba (206) vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu (205)

Chase Sherman (256) vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta (259)

Andre Fialho (170.5) vs. Muslim Salikhov (170)

Jack Della Maddalena (170) vs. Danny Roberts (170)

Preliminary card