HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredUFC Vegas 65 Weigh-In Results

featuredScott Coker ‘shocked’ by Anthony Johnson death: ‘He was loved around the world’

featuredJorge Masvidal has profanity-filled response to Gilbert Burns | Video

featuredIsrael Adesanya arrested at JFK Airport

UFC Vegas 65 Weigh-In Results

November 18, 2022
NoNo Comments

The athletes competing on Saturday’s UFC Vegas 65 fight card at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas officially weighed in on Friday.

The fight card is headlined by a heavyweight match between No. 7 ranked Derrick Lewis and No. 12 ranked Sergey Spivak. Spivak will be looking to extend his winning streak and jump up in the rankings while Lewis hopes to stop a two-fight losing streak.

UFC Vegas 65 Official Weigh-In Results

Main card

  • Derrick Lewis (263) vs. Sergey Spivak (254)
  • Ion Cutelaba (206) vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu (205)
  • Chase Sherman (256) vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta (259)
  • Andre Fialho (170.5) vs. Muslim Salikhov (170)
  • Jack Della Maddalena (170) vs. Danny Roberts (170)

Preliminary card

  • Charles Johnson (125.5) vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulovn (126)
  • Jennifer Maia (125) vs. Maryna Moroz (124.5)
  • Vince Morales (136) vs. Miles Johns (136)
  • Kevin Natividad (135.5) vs. Ricky Turcios ()
  • Vanessa Demopoulos (116) vs. Maria Oliveira (115.5)
  • Brady Hiestand (135) vs. Fernie Garcia (136)
  • Natalia Silva (125) vs. Tereza Bleda (125.5)

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Videos
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Living a Stout Life
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
MMA Linker