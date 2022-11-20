UFC Vegas 65 Post-Fight Press Conference Video

Following UFC Vegas 65, tune in to the Post-Fight Press Conference to hear the athletes take questions from the media at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

Heavyweights Derrick Lewis and Sergey Spivak were scheduled to meet in the fight card’s main event but Lewis was forced out of the bout due to illness just hours before the two were supposed to step in the octagon. The original co-main event between light heavyweights Kennedy Nzechukwu and Ion Cuțelaba was moved to the main event slot.

Nzechukwu took advantage of the main event opportunity and scored a second-round finish over the veteran.

UFC Vegas 65 Full Results