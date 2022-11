UFC Vegas 65 Main Event Weigh-in Video: Derrick Lewis vs. Sergey Spivak

The main event fighters for Saturday’s UFC Vegas 65 fight card officially weighed in on Friday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

The fight card is headlined by a heavyweight match between No. 7 ranked Derrick Lewis and No. 12 ranked Sergey Spivak. Spivak will be looking to extend his winning streak and jump up in the rankings while Lewis hopes to stop a two-fight losing streak. Lewis tipped the scales at 263 pounds while Spivak came in at 254.

