UFC Vegas 65 Live Results: Lewis vs. Spivak

UFC Vegas 65 results begin at a 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT on Saturday November 19, on MMAWeekly.com. The fights take place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Click on the fight below in the UFC Vegas 65 results section for live stats or jump down to the UFC 281 written results . In-fight live stats and results provided courtesy of Fight Analytics.

The UFC Vegas 65 fight card is headlined by a heavyweight match between No. 7 ranked Derrick Lewis and No. 12 ranked Sergey Spivak.

How to Watch UFC Vegas 65: Lewis vs. Spivak

UFC Vegas 65 main card start time: 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT on ESPN+

ESPN+ UFC Vegas 65 prelims start time: 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT on ESPN+

NOTE: Click on the images with the yellow name plates at the bottom of the Fight Analytics window and drag until you see the fight you are interested in. Quick results are located below the Fight Analytics window. Stats are updated in real time.

UFC Vegas 65 Results Live from Las Vegas

The UFC Vegas 65 live results and live stats load here on fight day.

UFC Vegas 65 Results: When, Where, and Who?

UFC Vegas 65 takes place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. The fight card is topped by a heavyweight match.

UFC Vegas 65 main event: #7 Derrick Lewis vs. #12 Sergey Spivak

No. 7 ranked Derrick Lewis (26-10, 1 NC) hopes to stop a two-fight losing streak and maintain his Top 10 ranking. Sergey Spivak (15-3) will be looking to extend his two-fight winning streak and jump up in the rankings.

UFC Vegas 65 Live Results & Fight Card

UFC Vegas 65 Live Results: Lewis vs. Spivak

Main Card (ESPN+ at 4 p.m. ET)

Derrick Lewis vs. Serghei Spivac

Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Ion Cutelaba

Chase Sherman vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta

Andre Fialho vs. Muslim Salikhov

Jack Della Maddalena vs. Danny Roberts

Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 1 p.m. ET)