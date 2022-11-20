UFC Vegas 65 Bonuses: Four ‘Performance of the Night’ winners

Following Saturday’s UFC Vegas 65 fight card at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, the fight promotion announced the recipients of the performance-based bonuses.

Four fighters were awarded an extra $50,000 for their efforts inside the octagon: Kennedy Nzechukwu, Muslim Salikhov, Jack Della Maddelena, and Natalia Silva.

Performance Of The Night: Kennedy Nzechukwu

Just hours ahead of his co-main event Kennedy Nzechukwu found out he was moving up to the main event. The light heavyweight adjusted accordingly and delivered the biggest win of his career so far, knocking out Ion Cutelaba.

The finishing sequence came at the start of the second round, after Cutelaba had dominanted much of the first frame. Nzechukwu connected with a perfectly timed knee and followed up with a barrage of strikes that overwhelmed Cutelaba.

Big things are ahead of one of the division’s brightest up-and-comers.

Performance Of The Night: Muslim Salikhov

“The King of Kung Fu” lived up to his nickname in his bout with Andre Fialho.

Muslim Salikhov made it 5 wins in his last 6 fights as he finished Fialho with strikes, many of which were beautiful spinning techniques. He stunned Fialho time and time again in the second and continued that momentum in the final round. Eventually a spinning wheel kick forced the referee to step in a protect Filaho.

Performance Of The Night: Jack Della Maddalena

If you haven’t seen welterweight Jack Della Maddalena in action yet, you’ve been missing out. The Perth, Australia native made it a perfect 3-0 with three first round finishes when he knocked Danny Roberts at UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Spivac.

Della Maddalena’s pressure and striking was too much for Roberts and showed why he’s one of the – if not the hottest prospect in the division.

Expect to see him compete next in his hometown at UFC 284 in Perth.

Performance Of The Night: Natalia Silva

The hype behind flyweight Natalia Silva is real. She backed up her impressive win over Jasmine Jasudavicius with a beautiful spinning back kick TKO win over Tereza Bleda.

It was just the fifth finish in UFC history stemming from spinning back kick and showed UFC brass that Silva is ready for a big step up in competition.

