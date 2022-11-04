UFC Vegas 64 Weigh-in Results: Five fighters miss weight

HOT OFF THE WIRE

November 4, 2022
The athletes competing on Saturday’s UFC Vegas 64 fight card at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas officially weighed in on Friday.

The fight card is headlined by a women’s strawweight bout between No. 3 ranked Marina Rodriguez and No. 8 ranked Amanda Lemos. Rodriguez officially weighed in at 115.5 pounds while Lemos came in a pound lighter at 114.5.

Several fighters on the fight card missed weight.

Grant Dawson, who kicks off the main card against Mark Madsen, missed weight. Dawson weighed in 1.5 pounds over the ligthweight limit. Carlos Candelario also missed weight for his scheduled flyweight bout against Jake Hadley, weighing in 2.5 pounds over the flyweight limit.

Benito Lopez also failed to make weight for his bantamweight bout against Mario Bautista. Lopez came in 2.5 pounds over the bantamweight limit. Romona Pascual weighed in heavy for her women’s bantamweight bout against Tamires Vidal. She weighed one pound over the limit.

Shanna Young also failed to make weight for her women’s flyweight bout against Miranda Maverick. She missed the flyweight limit by a pound.

UFC Vegas 64 Official Weigh-in Results

MAIN CARD (ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET)

  • Marina Rodriguez (115.5) vs. Amanda Lemos (114.5)
  • Neil Magny (170.5) vs. Daniel Rodriguez (170)
  • Josh Parisian (265.5) vs. Chase Sherman (255.5)
  • Nate Maness (125.5) vs. Tagir Ulanbekov (124.5)
  • Grant Dawson (157.5)* vs. Mark Madsen (155)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 4 p.m. ET)

  • Darrick Minner (146) vs. Shayilan Nuerdanbieke (145.5)
  • Miranda Maverick (125.5) vs. Shanna Young (127)*
  • Mario Bautista (135.5) vs. Benito Lopez (138.5)*
  • Jinh Yu Frey (115.5) vs. Polyana Viana (115.5)
  • Johnny Munoz (135.5) vs. Liudvik Sholinian (135.5)
  • Carlos Candelario (128.5)* vs. Jake Hadley (126)
  • Ramona Pascual (137)* vs. Tamires Vidal (134)

* missed weight

