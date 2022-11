UFC Vegas 64: Rodriguez vs. Lemos Face-offs Video

Following Friday’s official UFC Vegas 64 weigh-ins, the athletes competing on the fight card faced off with their opponents at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

The fight card is headlined by a women’s strawweight bout between No. 3 ranked Marina Rodriguez and No. 8 ranked Amanda Lemos. Rodriguez officially weighed in at 115.5 pounds while Lemos came in a pound lighter at 114.5.