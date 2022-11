UFC Vegas 64 main event weigh-in Video: Marina Rodriguez vs. Amanda Lemos

The main event fighters for Saturday’s UFC Vegas 64 fight card officially weighed in on Friday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

No. 3 ranked women’s straight contender Marina Rodriguez tipped the scales at 115.5 pounds while No. 7 ranked Amanda Lemos weighed in at 114.5 pounds. See how the ladies looked on the scales.