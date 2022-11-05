UFC Vegas 64 Live Results: Rodriguez vs. Lemos

UFC Vegas 64 results begin at 4 p.m. ET/ 1 p.m. PT on Saturday November 5, on MMAWeekly.com. The fights take place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Click on the fight below in the UFC Vegas 64 results section for live stats or jump down to the UFC Vegas 64 written results . In-fight live stats and results provided courtesy of Fight Analytics.

The UFC Vegas 64 fight card is headlined by a women’s strawweight bout between No. 3 ranked Marina Rodriguez and No. 7 ranked Amanda Lemos.

How to Watch UFC Vegas 64: Rodriguez vs. Lemos

UFC Vegas 64 main card start time: 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT on ESPN+

UFC Vegas 6 4 prelims start time: 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT on ESPN+

NOTE: Click on the images with the yellow name plates at the bottom of the Fight Analytics window and drag until you see the fight you are interested in. Quick results are located below the Fight Analytics window. Stats are updated in real time.

UFC Vegas 64 Results Live from Las Vegas

The UFC Vegas 64 live results and live stats load here on fight day.

UFC Vegas 64 Results: When, Where, and Who?

UFC Vegas 64 takes place on Saturday, November 5, at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

UFC Vegas 64 main event: #3 Marina Rodriguez vs. #7 Amanda Lemos

Rodriguez (16-1-2) is riding a four-fight winning streak with wins over Yan Xiaonan, Mackenzie Dern, Michelle Waterson, and Amanda Ribas. Her last loss was in July 2020 to current champion Carla Esparza. Lemos (12-2-1) is coming of a win over Waterson and looking to jump into contender status with a win over Rodriguez.

UFC Vegas 64 Results: Rodriguez vs. Lemos

Main Card (ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET)

Marina Rodriguez vs. Amanda Lemos

Neil Magny vs. Daniel Rodriguez

Chase Sherman vs. Josh Parisian

Tagir Ulanbekov vs. Nate Maness

Grant Dawson vs. Mark Madsen

Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 4 p.m. ET)