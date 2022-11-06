UFC Vegas 64 Bonuses: No ‘Fight of the Night’ Awarded

Following Saturday’s UFC Vegas 64 event at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, the fight promotion announced the receipts of the performance-based bonuses. The fight card featured 11 bouts and nine ended in finishes.

Four fighters earned ‘Performance of the Night’ awards. Mario Bautista, Tamires Vidal, Polyana Viana and Neil Magny took home the $50,000 incentives.

Performance Of The Night: Mario Bautista

Mario Bautista capped off his excellent 2022 campaign with a dominant victory over Benito Lopez. From start to finish Bautista was all over Lopez, peppering him on the feet until he was able get Lopez to the canvas. He started dropping huge elbows that forced Lopez to squirm into a triangle.

From there, Bautista locked in an armbar and secured the 9th armbar submission from a triangle in UFC history.

Big things are up for the rising bantamweight and it will be interesting to see who he’s matched up with next.

Performance Of The Night: Tamires Vidal

What a debut for Tamires Vidal. She danced her way to the Octagon and danced her way out with a TKO victory over Ramona Pascual that stemmed from a big knee to the body.

It was only the third TKO in UFC women’s history that stemmed from a knee strike. It’s always good to add your name to the likes of Ronda Rousey and Germaine de Randamie in your debut – the $50k bonus isn’t too shabby either.

Performance Of The Night: Polyana Viana

It took less than a minute for Polyana Viana to take care of business against Jinh Yu Frey. The Brazilian strawweight connected on a furious combo of strikes that dropped Frey to the floor and made it an early night for Viana.

Only former champion Jessica Andrade and Rose Namajunas have more strawweight finishes than Viana.

Performance Of The Night: Neil Magny

Neil Magny passed Georges St-Pierre on the all-time welterweight wins list at UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs Lemos. Magny’s 20th win came in third round of his intense bout with against Daniel Rodriguez when he locked up a d’arce choke.

It was a great moment for Magny, who has been one of MMA’s true nice guys since joining the UFC in 2013. Not only did he pass GSP but he did it in style.

35-years-young and Magny still has plenty more in the tank to keep adding his record.