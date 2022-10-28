UFC Vegas 63 Weigh-in Results: One Fighter Misses Weight

The official weigh-in for Saturday’s UFC Vegas 63 event took place on Friday morning at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

The event is headlined by a featherweight bout between No. 5 ranked Calvin Kattar and No. 6 ranked Arnold Allen. Kattar tipped the scales at 146 pounds while Allen weighed in at 145.5.

One fighter missed weight on Friday. Joshua Weems weighed in at 139.5 pounds for his scheduled bantamweight bout against Christian Rodriguez. He was fined 30 percent of his fight purse.

UFC Vegas 63 Official Weigh-in Results

MAIN CARD (ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET)

Calvin Kattar (146) vs. Arnold Allen (145.5)

Max Griffin (170.5) vs. Tim Means (170.5)

Waldo Cortes-Acosta (260.5) vs. Jared Vanderaa (259)

Josh Fremd (185) vs. Tresean Gore (185.5)

Dustin Jacoby (204) vs. Khalil Rountree (205)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 4 p.m. ET)

Roman Dolidze (186) vs. Phil Hawes (185.5)

Andrei Arlovski (241) vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima (261)

Joseph Holmes (185.5) vs. Junyong Park (185)

Steve Garcia (146) vs. Chase Hooper (145)

Cody Durden (126) vs. Carlos Mota (125.5)

Christian Rodriguez (136) vs. Joshua Weems (139.5)*

* Weems missed weight by 3.5 pounds. He was fined 30-percent of his fight purse.