UFC Vegas 63 Post-fight Press Conference Video

Following Saturday’s UFC Vegas 63 event, the big winners will field questions from the media inside the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

The event was headlined by featherweight contenders Calvin Kattar and Arnold Allen. Allen defeated Kattar by TKO after Kattar injured his knee late in the opening round. Allen connected with a leg kick to start the second frame and as Kattar stepped back, he fell to the canvas. The referee immediately stopped the fight.

See what the winners had to say about their fights.

