UFC Vegas 63 Live Results: Kattar vs. Allen

UFC Vegas 63 results begin at 4 p.m. ET/ 1 p.m. PT on Saturday October 29, on MMAWeekly.com. The fights take place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Click on the fight below in the UFC Vegas 63 results section for live stats or jump down to the UFC Vegas 63 written results . In-fight live stats and results provided courtesy of Fight Analytics.

The UFC Vegas 63 fight card is headlined by a featherweight bout between No. 5 ranked Calvin Kattar and No. 6 ranked Arnold Allen.

How to Watch UFC Vegas 63: Kattar vs. Allen

UFC Vegas 63 main card start time: 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT on ESPN+

UFC Vegas 63 prelims start time: 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT on ESPN+

NOTE: Click on the images with the yellow name plates at the bottom of the Fight Analytics window and drag until you see the fight you are interested in. Quick results are located below the Fight Analytics window. Stats are updated in real time.

UFC Vegas 63 Results Live from Las Vegas

The UFC Vegas 63 live results and live stats load here on fight day.

UFC Vegas 63 Results: When, Where, and Who?

UFC 280 takes place on Saturday, October 29, at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

UFC Vegas 63 main event: #5 Calvin Kattar vs. #6 Arnold Allen

Kattar (23-6) enters the bout looking to rebound from a split decision loss to Josh Emmett in his last outing and remain in the Top 5 rankings. Allen (18-1) is riding an 11-fight winning streak and plans to put himself in line for a title shot with a win.

UFC Vegas 63 Live Results & Fight Card

UFC Vegas 63 Results: Kattar vs. Allen

Main Card (ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET)

Arnold Allen defeated Calvin Kattar via TKO, Round 2 – 0:08

Max Griffin defeated Tim Means via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 30-27)

Waldo Cortes-Acosta defeated Jared Vanderaa via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Tresean Gore defeated Josh Fremd via submission (guillotine), Round 2 – 0:49

Khalil Rountree Jr. defeated Dustin Jacoby via split decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29)

Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 4 p.m. ET)