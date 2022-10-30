UFC Vegas 63 Bonuses: Four fighters bank ‘Performance of the Night’ checks

Following Saturday’s UFC Vegas 63 event at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, the fight promotion announced the recipients of the performance-based bonuses. Roman Dolidze, Tresean Gore, Steve Garcia, and Christian Rodriguez took home the $50,000 incentive checks.

Performance Of The Night: Roman Dolidze

There is nothing quite like adding a highlight reel knockout to your resume, and that’s exactly what middleweight Roman Dolidze has done in each of his last two fights. This time, it came against Phil Hawes in devastating fashion.

In the second round Dolidze put the pressure on Hawes, landing a furious four punch combo that put Hawes completely out on the canvas. It was terrifying and certainly helped Dolidze make his case to add a number next to his name.

Performance Of The Night: Tresean Gore

What a bounce back win for Tresean Gore. The Ultimate Fighter season 29 finalist has been self-admittedly learning on the job. Well, the middleweight prospect proved he’s taken some lessons in snatching necks when he locked in a crazy guillotine choke against Josh Fremd.

Early in the second round, Gore grabbed ahold of Fremd’s neck and held on for dear life as Fremd tried just about everything to get Gore off of him. It didn’t work. It was the perfect confidence booster for Gore and puts him into a great spot heading into 2023.

Performance Of The Night: Steve Garcia

There’s always been plenty of hype around featherweight Chase Hooper – and for good reason. But UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Allen was Steve Garcia’s time to shine. “Mean Machine” started off fast, landing huge strikes that pushed the pace from a fight into an all-out brawl.

Garcia continued to get the best of Hooper, dropping him three times in the just a matter of minutes and forcing the referee to jump in and put an end to the onslaught. Garcia’s performance was equal parts jaw dropping and impressive.

Performance Of The Night: Christian Rodriguez

Finally competing at his proper weight class, flyweight Christian Rodriguez reminded people why he’s a hot prospect. Rodriguez handled Joshua Weems with ease, submitting the submission guy with a rear naked choke in the first round.

It was a great way for Rodriguez to get his first UFC victory and prove that there are plenty of great things on the horizon for the 24-year-old.

