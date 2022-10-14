UFC Vegas 62 Weigh-in Results

The athletes competing on Saturday’s UFC Vegas 62 fight card at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas officially weighed in on Friday morning.

The event is headlined by a women’s flyweight bout between No. 5-ranked Alexa Grasso (14-3) and No. 6-ranked Viviane Araujo (11-3) that could land the winner in a title fight in their next outing.

UFC Vegas 62: Grasso vs. Araujo Official Weigh-in Results

Main Card

Viviane Araujo (126) vs. Alexa Grasso (125.5)

Cub Swanson (135) vs. Jonathan Martinez (135.5)

Askar Askarov vs. Brandon Royval Canceled due to weight management issues for Askarov

Jordan Wright (185) vs. Dusko Todorovic (186)

Misha Cirkunov (206) vs. Alonzo Menifield (205.5)

Preliminary Card

Joanderson Brito (146) vs. Lucas Alexander (145.5)

Mana Martinez (136) vs. Brandon Davis (136)

Nick Maximov (185.5) vs. Jacob Malkoun (185.5)

Raphael Assuncao (136) vs. Victor Henry (136)

Piera Rodriguez (115.5) vs. Sam Hughes (115)

Tatsuro Taira (126) vs. CJ Vergara (129)*

Mike Jackson (170) vs. Pete Rodriguez (170.5)

* CJ Vergara missed weight by 3 pounds.