UFC Vegas 62 Weigh-in Results

The athletes competing on Saturday’s UFC Vegas 62 fight card at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas officially weighed in on Friday morning.
The event is headlined by a women’s flyweight bout between No. 5-ranked Alexa Grasso (14-3) and No. 6-ranked Viviane Araujo (11-3) that could land the winner in a title fight in their next outing.
UFC Vegas 62: Grasso vs. Araujo Official Weigh-in Results
Main Card
- Viviane Araujo (126) vs. Alexa Grasso (125.5)
- Cub Swanson (135) vs. Jonathan Martinez (135.5)
Askar Askarov vs. Brandon RoyvalCanceled due to weight management issues for Askarov
- Jordan Wright (185) vs. Dusko Todorovic (186)
- Misha Cirkunov (206) vs. Alonzo Menifield (205.5)
Preliminary Card
- Joanderson Brito (146) vs. Lucas Alexander (145.5)
- Mana Martinez (136) vs. Brandon Davis (136)
- Nick Maximov (185.5) vs. Jacob Malkoun (185.5)
- Raphael Assuncao (136) vs. Victor Henry (136)
- Piera Rodriguez (115.5) vs. Sam Hughes (115)
- Tatsuro Taira (126) vs. CJ Vergara (129)*
- Mike Jackson (170) vs. Pete Rodriguez (170.5)
* CJ Vergara missed weight by 3 pounds.