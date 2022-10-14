HOT OFF THE WIRE

UFC Vegas 62 Weigh-In and Face-Off videos: Alexa Grasso vs Viviane Araujo

October 14, 2022
The athletes competing on Saturday’s UFC Vegas 62 fight card at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas officially weighed in on Friday.

A women’s flyweight bout between Alexa Grasso and Viviane Araujo headlines the event. Watch the fighters as they step on the scales. Grasso officially weighed in at 125.5 pounds while Araujo tipped the scales at 126 pounds. See how they looked on the scale and everyone at Face Offs.

UFC Vegas 62 Weigh-in Results: All fighters officially make weight

