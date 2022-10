UFC Vegas 62 Post-fight Press Conference Video

Following UFC Vegas 62, the big winners fielded questions from the media during the event’s post-fight press conference. Hear what they had to say about their performances, and find out who took home the $50,000 bonuses.

UFC Vegas 62 took place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas and was headlined by a women’s flyweight bout between contenders Alexa Grasso and Viviane Araújo. Grasso defeated Araujo by unanimous decision.

Alexa Grasso defeats Viviane Araújo in UFC Vegas 62 main event