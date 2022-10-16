UFC Vegas 62 Bonuses: Four Fighters Took Home an Extra $50,000

Following Saturday’s UFC Vegas 62 event at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, the fight promotion announced the recipients of the performance-based bonuses. Dusko Todorovic, Jordan Wright, Jonathan Martinez, and Tatsuro Taira banked the extra $50,000 checks.

Fight Of The Night: Jordan Wright vs Dusko Todorovic

Jordan Wright and Dusko Todorovic fought to a Fight of the Night performance despite the fight only lasting into the second round. Wright initiated the clinch early and secured a takedown. From there, Wright spent most of the round in Todorovic’s guard, but stayed busy enough to win the round on all three judges’ scorecards.

In the second round, however, Wright looked exhausted. Todorovic turned the tide, unleashing a flurry of strikes with the majority hitting the target. Todorovic took the fight to the mat and began landing ground and pound of his own until the referee stepped in to stop the fight. For the back-and-forth nature of this fight, it was clearly deserving of FOTN honors.

Performance Of The Night: Jonathan Martinez

Bantamweight Jonathan Martinez played spoiler for Cub Swanson’s 135-pound debut. Per usual, Martinez blasted kicks throughout the entire duration of the bout, switching high and low to always leave the UFC Hall of Famer guessing. Towards the end of the first, Martinez landed a vicious knee that dropped Swanson to the mat. Managing to get back to his feet, Swanson lasted until the bell despite being visibly damaged.

In the second, an inside low kick from Martinez crippled Swanson’s lead leg. A few more follow up kicks sent Swanson back to down to the mat. Jumping on him and landing a few ground strikes, the referee was forced to step in and stop the fight. Martinez extends his win streak to four, with three of those wins coming already in 2022.

Performance Of The Night: Tatsuro Taira

22-year-old Tatsuro Taira earned his second UFC victory, extending his perfect record to 12-0 Saturday night. The Japanese prospect showcased how well-rounded his skill set is for being so young, standing and trading on the feet and dominating in the grappling department.

In the second round, Taira dragged UFC Fight Night: Grasso vs Araújo opponent CJ Vergara to the mat and did well to advance positions and attack submissions. Towards the end of the round, Taira locked in an armbar as Vergara was trying to get back to his feet, forcing the tap.

