UFC Vegas 61 Weigh-in Results: All fighters officially make weight

The athletes competing on Saturday’s UFC Vegas 61 fight card at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas officially weighed in on Friday.

A women’s strawweight bout between No. 5-ranked Mackenzie Dern and No. 6-ranked Yan Xiaonan headlines the event. Watch the fighters as they step on the scales. Yan officially weighed in at 115.5 pounds while Dern tipped the scales at the same weight.

UFC Vegas 61 Official Weigh-in Results

Main Card

Mackenzie Dern (115.5) vs. Yan Xiaonan (115.5)

Randy Brown (170.5) vs. Francisco Trinaldo (170)

Raoni Barcelos (135.5) vs. Trevin Jones (135)

Sodiq Yusuff (145.5) vs. Don Shainis (146)

John Castaneda (139.5) vs. Daniel Santos (138.5)

Mike Davis (155) vs. Viacheslav Borshchev (155.5)

Preliminary Card