UFC Vegas 61 Live Results: Mackenzie Dern vs. Xiaonan Yan ￼

UFC Vegas 61 results begin live at 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT on Saturday, October 1, on MMAWeekly.com. The fights take place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Click on the fight below in the UFC Vegas 61 results section for live stats or jump down to the UFC Vegas 61 written results . In-fight live stats and results provided courtesy of Fight Analytics.

The UFC Vegas fight card was topped by two strawweight women battling for a shot at the championship.

How to Watch UFC Vegas 61: Dern vs. Yan

UFC Vegas 61 main card start time: 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT on ESPN+

UFC Vegas 6 1 prelims start time: 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT on ESPN+

UFC Vegas 61 Results Live from Las Vegas

UFC Vegas 61 Results: When, Where, and Who?

UFC Vegas 61 takes place on Saturday, October 1, at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. The fight card is topped by a key strawweight match-up.

UFC Vegas 61 main event: #5 Mackenzie Dern vs. #6 Xiaonan Yan

Following a few missteps on the scale, No. 5 ranked strawweight Mackenzie Dern (12-2) has been rocketing towards a title shot. She had a four-fight winning streak derailed by Marina Rodriguez late last year, but bounced back with a win over highly regarded Tecia Torres.

She steps into the cage opposite No. 6 ranked Xiaonan Yan (15-3, 1 NC), who is looking to rebound from a two-fight losing skid. Yan’s two recent losses were to Rodriguez and current UFC strawweight champion Carla Esparza, whom Yan would like to take another crack at.

UFC Vegas 61 Live Results & Fight Card

UFC Vegas 61 Results: Dern vs Yan

UFC Vegas 61 Results – Main Card (7 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

Main Event – Strawweight: Mackenzie Dern vs. Xiaonan Yan

Mackenzie Dern vs. Xiaonan Yan Co-Main Event – Welterweight: Randy Brown vs. Francisco Trinaldo

Randy Brown vs. Francisco Trinaldo Bantamweight: Raoni Barcelos vs. Trevin Jones

Featherweight: Sodiq Yusuff vs. Don Shainis

Catchweight (140 lbs): John Castañeda vs. Daniel Santos

Lightweight: Mike Davis vs. Viacheslav Borshchev

UFC Vegas 61 Results – Preliminary Card (4 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

Heavyweight: Ilir Latifi vs. Aleksei Oleinik

Women’s Strawweight: Jessica Penne vs. Tabatha Ricci

Lightweight: Joaquim Silva vs. Jesse Ronson

Middleweight: Krzysztof Jotko vs. Brendan Allen

Light Heavyweight: Maxim Grishin vs. Philipe Lins

Catchweight (140 lbs): Julija Stoliarenko vs. Chelsea Chandler

Bantamweight: Guido Cannetti vs. Randy Costa

