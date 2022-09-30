UFC Vegas 61 main event weigh-in video: Mackenzie Dern vs. Yan Xiaonan

The athletes competing on Saturday’s UFC Vegas 61 fight card at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas officially weighed in on Friday.

A women’s strawweight bout between No. 5-ranked Mackenzie Dern and No. 6-ranked Yan Xiaonan headlines the event. Watch the fighters as they step on the scales. Yan officially weighed in at 115.5 pounds while Dern tipped the scales at the same weight. See how they looked on the scale.

