UFC Vegas 61: MacKenzie Dern vs. Yan Xiaonan official scorecard

The UFC Vegas 61 fight card on Saturday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas was headlined by a women’s strawweight bout between MacKenzie Dern and Yan Xiaonan.

The fight went the distance and Xiaonan edged Dern out on the scorecards winning by majority decision. The judges: Junichiro Kamijo, Sal D’Amato, and Mike Bell all scored the first four rounds the same. They scored Xiaonan winning the first, third, and fourth rounds and Dern winning the second.

All three judges scored the final round for Dern. Kamijo and D’Amato scored the fifth round 10-9 in Dern’s favor while Bell scored the frame 10-8 for Dern. Take a look at the official scorecard below.

MacKenzie Dern vs. Yan Xiaonan Official Scorecard

Mackenzie Dern releases emotional statement following UFC Vegas 61 loss