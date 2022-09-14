UFC Vegas 60 Live Results: Cory Sandhagen vs. Song Yadong

UFC Vegas 60 results begin live at 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT on Saturday, September 17, on MMAWeekly.com. The fights take place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The UFC Vegas fight card was topped by a key bantamweight bout between Cory Sandhagen and Song Yadong.

How to Watch UFC Vegas 60: Sandhagen vs. Song

UFC Vegas 60 main card start time: 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT on ESPN+

UFC Vegas 60 prelims start time: 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT on ESPN+

UFC Vegas 60 Results Live from Las Vegas

UFC Vegas 60 Results: When, Where, and Who?

UFC Vegas 60 takes place on Saturday, September 17, at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. The fight card is topped by a bantamweight battle.

UFC Vegas 60 main event: #4 Cory Sandhagen vs. #10 Song Yadong

No. 4 ranked Cory Sandhagen (14-4) has consistently sat near the top of the 135-pound rankings. But he failed in his lone bid to become a champion, losing to former bantamweight titleholder Petr Yan in an interim title fight.

Following back-to-back losses, Sandhagen is looking to get on track against #10 ranked Song Yadong (19-6-1, 1NC). Song has lost just one time in his 10 trips to the Octagon. Coming off of a knockout victory over Marlon Moraes, an impressive victory over Sandhagen would propel him up the ranks.

UFC Vegas 60 Live Results & Fight Card

UFC Vegas 60 Live Results: Cory Sandhagen vs Song Yadong

UFC Vegas – Main Card (7 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

Main Event – Bantamweight: Cory Sandhagen vs. Song Yadong

Cory Sandhagen vs. Song Yadong Co-Main Event – Middleweight: Chidi Njokuani vs. Gregory Rodrigues

Chidi Njokuani vs. Gregory Rodrigues Featherweight: Andre Fili vs. Bill Algeo

Middleweight: Joseph Pyfer vs. Alen Amedovski

Heavyweight: Tanner Boser vs. Rodrigo Nascimento

UFC Vegas 60 Results – Preliminary Card (4 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

Middleweight: Anthony Hernandez vs. Marc-André Barriault

Featherweight: Damon Jackson vs. Pat Sabatini

Welterweight: Trevin Giles vs. Louis Cosce

Women’s Bantamweight: Aspen Ladd vs. Sara McMann

Women’s Strawweight: Denise Gomes vs. Loma Lookboonmee

Lightweight: Trey Ogden vs. Daniel Zellhuber

Women’s Flyweight: Mariya Agapova vs. Gillian Robertson

Bantamweight: Tony Gravely vs. Javid Basharat

Lightweight: Nikolas Motta vs. Cameron VanCamp

