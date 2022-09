UFC Vegas 60 Post-fight Press Conference Video

Following UFC Vegas 60, tune in to the Post-Fight Press Conference to hear the athletes take questions from the media.

The event takes place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas and is headlined by a bantamweight bout between No. 4-ranked Cory Sandhagen and No. 10-ranked Song Yadong.

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)