UFC Vegas 60 Official Weigh-in Results: Two fighters miss weight

featuredUFC Vegas 60 Official Weigh-in Results: Two fighters miss weight

featuredGeorges St-Pierre: ‘I don’t miss fighting at all, I never liked to fight’

Gilbert Melendez at UFC 181

featuredGilbert Melendez takes aim at Khamzat Chimaev for missing weight and his comments about Nate Diaz

Dan Hooker Colby Covington

featuredDan Hooker roasts ‘little rat’ Colby Covington

September 16, 2022
The athletes competing on Saturday’s UFC Vegas 60 fight card at the UFC Apex will officially weighed in on Friday morning in Las Vegas.

The event is headlined by a bantamweight bout between No. 4-ranked contender Cory Sandhagen (14-4) and No. 10-ranked contender Song Yadong (19-6-1, 1 NC). Both men tipped the scales at 135.5 pounds on Friday.

Two fighters missed weight. Alen Amedovski came in a half-pound too heavy for his middleweight match against Joseph Pyfer. Aspen Ladd failed to make weight for her women’s bantamweight bout against Sara McMann, coming in two points over the limit.

UFC Vegas 60 Official Weigh-in Results

Main Card

  • Cory Sandhagen (135.5) vs. Song Yadong (135.5)
  • Chidi Njokuani (185.5) vs. Gregory Rodrigues (185.5)
  • Andre Fili (145.5) vs. Bill Algeo (146)
  • Joseph Pyfer (185) vs. Alen Amedovski (186.5)*
  • Tanner Boser (229) vs. Rodrigo Nascimento (261)
  • Anthony Hernandez (185.5) vs. Marc-Andre Barriault (185)

Preliminary Card

  • Damon Jackson (145.5) vs. Pat Sabatini (145.5)
  • Aspen Ladd (138)* vs. Sara McMann (135)
  • Trevin Giles (170) vs. Louis Cosce (170.5)
  • Denise Gomes (115) vs. Loma Lookboonmee (115.5)
  • Trey Ogden (156) vs. Daniel Zellhuber (155)
  • Mariya Agapova (125.5) vs. Gillian Robertson (125)
  • Tony Gravely (135.5) vs. Javid Basharat (135.5)
  • Nikolas Motta (155) vs. Cameron VanCamp (155.5)

    * missed weight

Gilbert Melendez takes aim at Khamzat Chimaev for missing weight and his comments about Nate Diaz

Nate Diaz blasts Khamzat Chimaev as “lame, scared, boring rookie!”

