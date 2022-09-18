UFC Vegas 60 Bonuses: Joseph Pyfer takes home a bonus in promotional debut

Following Saturday’s UFC Vegas 60 fight card at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, UFC officials announced the recipients of the $50,000 bonuses.

Fight Of The Night: Chidi Njokuani vs Gregory Rodrigues

Middleweights battled in Saturday Night’s co-main event at UFC APEX, as Chidi Njokuani and Gregory Rodrigues put it all on the line as soon as the fight began. The first notable, and near fight ending, strike landed was a knee from Njokuani that opened a gruesome cut between Rodrigues’ eyebrows. Despite a horrific cut and taking heavy damage, Rodrigues fought back, slugging it out with his dance partner for five straight minutes.

In the second round, Rodrigues took control and wore down Njokuani. Once the fight hit the mat, the fight was essentially over as Rodrigues landed vicious ground and pound until the referee stepped in to stop the fight. This marks another impressive comeback for “Robocop” and his fourth UFC win.

Performance Of The Night: Joe Pyfer

All week long, “Be Joe Pyfer,” has echoed through the APEX walls in anticipation for his UFC debut. The Dana White’s Contender Series alum, who won his contract 8 short weeks ago during the first week of Season 6, came out as if he’d been there 100 times.

It didn’t take long for Pyfer to find his range and start looking to land heavy strikes. Then, Pyfer landed one devastating right hand that dropped UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Song opponent Alen Amedovski to the mat. Only one follow up shot was needed for the referee to step in, earning Pyfer a first round KO victory.

Performance Of The Night: Damon Jackson

After learning that his brother had tragically passed away on Tuesday, Damon Jackson was fighting for more than just a victory against Pat Sabatini on Saturday. With his family by his side in the stands, Jackson delivered an emotional and impressive performance.

Shortly after the fight began, Jackson landed an upkick that stunned Sabatini, backing him up to the cage. Jackson closed the distance and took the fight to the mat. Jackson unloaded strikes from top position that went unanswered, forcing the stoppage from the referee. This earns Jackson his third fight this calendar year and fourth straight in the UFC.

UFC Vegas 60 Full Results