UFC Vegas 6 weigh-in results: Derrick Lewis 38 pounds heavier than Aleksei Oleinik; 3 fighters miss weight

UFC Vegas 6 (aka UFC on ESPN+ 32) is set for Saturday at the Apex in Las Vegas following Friday’s weigh-in.

Main event heavyweights Derrick Lewis and Aleksei Oleinik easily made weight, as they each look to take another step toward a UFC heavyweight title shot.

Oleinik was the first of the two to the scale, weighing 227 pounds. Lewis arrived a short time later, hitting the 265-pound limit on the nose, leaving a 38-pound disparity between them.

Oleinik, 43 years of age, has more than 70 bouts to his credit and is known for his deft submission ability. Lewis is quite the opposite, widely regarded for his brutal power shots and ability to weather some dangerous storms.

Former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman was on the mark for his return to the 185-pound division, following a failed attempt to break into the light heavyweight championship mix. He has lost five of his last six bouts and desperately needs a victory.

He faces a tough task in Omari Akhmedov, who has gone 3-0-1 since moving up to middleweight in 2017. Weidman, however, will be his toughest test to date.

Weidman was on the mark for his middleweight return, weighing in at 186 pounds. Akhmedov was right there with him, stepping on the scale at 185.75 pounds.

There were still five fighters left to weigh-in with 30 minutes left in the two-hour window.

Beneil Dariush was the first of the quintet to the scale, weighing 158 pounds. He was two pounds over the limit for his lightweight bout with Scott Holtzman, who weighed 156 pounds.

While Maki Pitolo and Justin Jaynes made weight for their bouts, the same couldn’t be said for the final two fighters to weigh in: Tim Means and Laureano Staropoli.

Means weighed 172.5 pounds and Staropoli stepped on the scale at 174.5 pounds. That put Means 1.5 pounds over the welterweight limit, but his fight is scheduled to be against Staropoli, who was 3.5 pounds overweight.

In Dariush’s case, he will forfeit 20-percent of his purse to Holtzman to keep the fight on track.

Means still had one hour past the weigh-in window to continue cutting weight. He did so, and eventually re-weighed at 171 pounds, just making the mark.

With Means making weight, Staropoli will forfeit 20-percent of his fight purse to Means to keep the bout on the card.

UFC Vegas 6: Lewis vs. Oleinik weigh-in results

Main card (ESPN+ at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT) Derrick Lewis (265) vs. Aleksei Oleinik (227)

Chris Weidman (186) vs. Omari Akhmedov (185.75)

Darren Stewart (186) vs. Maki Pitolo (186)

Yana Kunitskaya (135.5) vs. Julija Stoliarenko (136)

Beneil Dariush (158)* vs. Scott Holtzman (156) Prelims (ESPN+ at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT) Tim Means (172.5) vs. Laureano Staropoli (174.5)*

Kevin Holland (183.5) vs. Joaquin Buckley (185)

Nasrat Haqparast (156) vs. Alex Munoz (156)

Andrew Sanchez (185.5) vs. Wellington Turman (185.5)

Gavin Tucker (146) vs. Justin Jaynes (146)

Youssef Zalal (146) vs. Peter Barrett (145.5)

Irwin Rivera (136) vs. Ali Al Qaisi (136)

*Beneil Dariush, Tim Means, and Laureano Staropoli missed weight.

