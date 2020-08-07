UFC Vegas 6 weigh-in face-offs video: Lewis and Oleinik stare down at the Apex

Following Friday’s UFC Vegas 6 weigh-in at the Apex in Las Vegas, the fighters for Saturday’s card faced off for the media in attendance.

Watch as main eventers Derrick Lewis and Aleksei Oleinik and the rest of the athletes squared off ahead of UFC Vegas 6 (aka UFC on ESPN+ 32).

The fight card features a heavyweight showdown between Lewis and Oleinik. The winner hopes to take a big step toward a heavyweight title shot with Stipe Miocic defending his belt in a trilogy fight with Daniel Cormier next week at UFC 252.

SPOILER: Full written results below.

UFC Vegas 6: Lewis vs. Oleinik weigh-in results

Main card (ESPN+ at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT) Derrick Lewis (265) vs. Aleksei Oleinik (227)

Chris Weidman (186) vs. Omari Akhmedov (185.75)

Darren Stewart (186) vs. Maki Pitolo (186)

Yana Kunitskaya (135.5) vs. Julija Stoliarenko (136)

Beneil Dariush (158)* vs. Scott Holtzman (156) Prelims (ESPN+ at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT) Tim Means (172.5)** vs. Laureano Staropoli (174.5)***

Kevin Holland (183.5) vs. Joaquin Buckley (185)

Nasrat Haqparast (156) vs. Alex Munoz (156)

Andrew Sanchez (185.5) vs. Wellington Turman (185.5)

Gavin Tucker (146) vs. Justin Jaynes (146)

Youssef Zalal (146) vs. Peter Barrett (145.5)

Irwin Rivera (136) vs. Ali Al Qaisi (136) *Beneil Dariush missed weight and was fined 20-percent of his purse.

**Tim Means missed weight, but continued to cut at the time of publication.

***Laureano Staropoli missed weight.

